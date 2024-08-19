Taytay fire station chief relieved over viral pool-filling vid

Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Director Louie Puracan announced on Monday, 19 August, that Sr. Insp. Juanito Luna, head of the Taytay Rizal Fire Station, has been relieved from his post following the circulation of a viral photo showing a fire truck allegedly being used to refill a private swimming pool.

Puracan stated that BFP Region IV-A Director Chief Supt. Jaime Ramirez had already relieved Luna of his duties, pending an investigation into the incident.

"The chief was relieved last Friday (16 August), and we will begin the investigation tomorrow (19 August). We will file charges against those involved," Puracan told the Daily Tribune.

In an order issued by Ramirez, a copy of which was provided by Puracan, it was noted that Luna has been replaced by Sr. Insp. Kristin Mantuano.

Puracan mentioned that the investigation was prompted by Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. after the viral video reached his office. Abalos immediately ordered the relief of the personnel involved in the incident.

Abalos also directed the BFP to conduct a thorough investigation.

The incident, which took place in Maharlika Village, was brought to public attention by a Facebook account named "Taytay Updates." Photos posted on the account allegedly show a red fire truck parked in front of a multi-level house with a fire hose connected to the vehicle, leading to an upper floor where the swimming pool was located.