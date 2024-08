Smog is seen blanketing a building in Pasig on Monday. On Sunday night, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources monitoring stations detected unhealthy air quality levels in certain areas of Metro Manila which is suspected to be linked to increased vog emissions from the Taal Volcano. Photo/Analy Labor

































Smog is seen blanketing a building in Pasig on Monday. On Sunday night, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources monitoring stations detected unhealthy air quality levels in certain areas of Metro Manila which is suspected to be linked to increased vog emissions from the Taal Volcano. Photo/Analy Labor