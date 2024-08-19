Senators, Manila honor ‘Golden Boy’

The Senate feted Carlos Yulo for his heroic performance in the Paris Olympics recently.

The 24-year-old gymnast was given the Senate Medal of Excellence for clinching two gold medals together with boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas, who secured a pair of bronze medals in the Summer Games that came to a close last week.

They rewarded him with P3 million while P1 million each for Petecio and Villegas.

Other Filipino athletes who were present in the session on Monday were gymnasts Aleah Finnegan and Emma Malabuyo, hurdlers John Cabang and Lauren Hoffman, judoka Kiyomi Watanabe, rower Joanie Delgaco, weightlifters Vanessa Sarno, Elreen Ando, and John Ceniza, swimmer Jarod Hatch, and boxer Eumir Marcial.

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero lauded the Yulo and the Olympians for uniting the country in supporting their efforts in the biggest multi-sport event in the world.

“The Senate Medal of Excellence is automatically bestowed and conferred on deserving Filipinos, such as Olympic medalists, for setting the highest standards of excellence, nationalism, and virtue that their fellow countrymen can aspire for. It is an expression of gratitude on behalf of the nation for the honor that such outstanding and distinguished achievements have brought to our country,” Escudero said, extending his gratitude to the “Golden Boy” of Philippine sports.

“We may be a country divided on many issues, but with these feats, we can be united in our collective celebration of the valiant athletes’ victory and stellar performances.”

“With immense pride, the Filipino people commend you for etching the Philippine flag in the annals of history on the grandest stage of sports. Your success has not only brought honor to our nation but has also cemented the Philippines’ position as the top-performing Southeast Asian country since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.”

Also in attendance during the event were Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann, PSC executive director Paulo Tatad, and Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

Earlier, Yulo paid a visit to the Manila City Hall where he received a warm welcome from Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo.

He received an incentive of P2 million for his feats in the Summer Games.