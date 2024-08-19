Phl Immigration joins Vietnam ASEAN meet

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco headed the Philippine delegation to the 27th ASEAN Directors-General of Immigration Departments and Heads of Consular Affairs Divisions of Ministries of Foreign Affairs Meeting (DGICM) held in Nha Trang, Vietnam, on 12 to 15 August.

An important yearly event, the DGICM brings together leaders from ASEAN member countries, dialogue partners, and regional observers to explore and promote cooperation in consular and immigration affairs.

According to the Bureau, this year’s meetings included high-level consultations with Australia, Japan, China, and South Korea on a wide range of border management and immigration concerns.

On 13 August, several working group meetings were held before the main event. These included the 19th ASEAN Immigration Intelligence Forum (AIIF), the 3rd Heads of Specialist Unit (HSU) on People Smuggling, and the 7th ASEAN Heads of Major Immigration Checkpoints Forum (AMICF).

The discussions centered on current patterns, optimal methodologies, and possible joint ventures to improve the security and effectiveness of immigration and consular services in the region.

During the conference, key BI officials discussed new developments in illegal migration and human trafficking, such as victims being tortured and forced to work for their recruiters as love and crypto scammers, false pilgrims, mail order brides, illegal surrogacy, and illegal sex trade. The BI also reported an increase in attempts to enter the country by sex offenders and sex tourists.

Emphasizing the significance of the summit, Commissioner Tansingco stated, “Our participation in the annual DGICM highlights our commitment to strengthening regional cooperation and sharing valuable insights on border management and immigration challenges.”

Tansingco added that this gathering is an important platform for ASEAN countries to align their procedures with global standards and encourage collaboration. The purpose of these discussions is to improve their ability to deal with novel situations as well as their methods of inquiry.