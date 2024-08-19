Olympian Aira Villegas receives wellness, rehabilitation packages from Manila Doctors Hospital

After her successful Olympic debut in Paris and bringing home the bronze medal for the country, Filipino boxer Aira Villegas made a short stop at the Manila Doctors Hospital for a brief meet-and-greet and presentation of the health and wellness packages.

She was accompanied by her conditioning coach and her two brothers.

Villegas is the first recipient of the MDH Heroes and Achievers Circle, a program designed to honor and recognize Filipino achievers in various fields through customized healthcare and wellness programs and services.

The southpaw boxer will have an annual Executive Health Check Package inclusive of comprehensive physical exams, imaging and diagnostics, pap smear, nutrition counseling, and bundled with an upgraded five-day accommodation at The Manila Hotel.

Additionally, she is also be entitled to a Recovery Package Program inclusive of a re-conditioning program for the athletes through Rehabilitation Medicine.

Villegas returned home along with other Olympians last 13 August. Her first Olympic campaign ended at the semi-final stage after facing a tough challenge against Turkey’s Buse Naz Cakiroglu.