DSWD warns against tampering with food packs

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian reiterated on Monday that tampering with or repacking the agency’s family food packs (FFPs) is illegal and constitutes a criminal act.

"We will go after those who are reported for pilferage," he said.

Gatchalian reiterated the warning in response to reports of repacking incidents circulating on social media and the actual filing of cases with the Office of the Ombudsman.

“The DSWD stands firm that we do not allow repacking. We are looking at the veracity of the complaints received through email, and other complaints that may arise,” he told reporters during a press conference at the Central Office’s New Press Center.

Gatchalian stated that after the DSWD received complaints via email, an internal investigation committee was established to examine the issue.

“We would like to remind all recipients of family food packs or FFPs that tampering of relief goods distributed by the DSWD is a criminal act. This includes opening the contents to redistribute them in smaller quantities to affected families, or replacing the DSWD goods with inferior or lesser quality items,” Gatchalian said.

One box of FFP contains six kilograms of rice, four pieces of canned tuna, two canned sardines, four cans of corned beef, five sachets of 3-in-1 coffee, and five sachets of cereal drink.

Under Republic Act 10121, or the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Act of 2010, Section 19 outlines prohibited acts, with violators subject to the penalties specified in Section 20 of the same law.

“We hope that through this warning, we will be able to ensure that all the eligible beneficiaries will receive the correct quality and quantity of goods that are rightfully theirs,” Gatchalian said.

The prohibited acts, under RA 10121, include diverting or misdelivering relief goods, equipment, or other aid commodities to persons other than the rightful recipient or consignee; accepting, possessing, using, or disposing of relief goods, equipment, or other aid commodities not intended for nor consigned to him/her.

Violators of the law may face a fine ranging from P50,000 to P500,000 or imprisonment of six years up to 12 years, or both at the discretion of the court, including perpetual disqualification from public office if the offender is a public officer.