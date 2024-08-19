DMCI’s Consunji feted as UP’s best

DMCI Holdings and Semirara Mining and Power Corporation (SMPC) chairperson Isidro A. Consunji (BS Civil Engineering ’71) was recognized as the sole recipient of this year’s University of the Philippines Alumni Association (UPAA) Most Distinguished Alumnus Award.

The honor reflects his strategic and outstanding leadership of a business conglomerate that has generated countless job opportunities both within and beyond Metro Manila, addressed critical needs in housing, water services and power, and his enduring role as a pillar of the UP College of Engineering, embodying the university’s core values of Honor and Excellence.

Best alumna

The UPAA Most Distinguished Alumnus Award is reserved for individuals who not only excel in their respective fields but also stand out significantly among the year’s Distinguished Alumni Awardees.

Additionally, the recipient must have attained national, and potentially international, prestige, bringing honor and distinction to both the University and the country.

SMPC President, COO and chief sustainability officer Maria Cristina C. Gotianun (BS Business Economics ’75) received the 2024 Distinguished Alumna Award for Corporate Management Excellence.

The award highlights her commitment to gender fairness, social equity and environmental restoration in the industry of mining and power generation.