'Dindo' leaves Phl area of responsibility

Tropical Storm “Dindo” (international name: Jongdari) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In an 11 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said that Dindo’s center was estimated at 670 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, slowly moving northeastward. It entered PAR Sunday evening.

‘Dindo’ recorded maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 80 km/h, and a central pressure of 1000 hectoPascals (hPa).

PAGASA warned of strong to gale-force winds that may extend outwards up to 320 km from the center.

Meanwhile, ‘Dindo’ and the Southwest Monsoon will bring moderate seas (1.0–2.0 m) over the coastal waters of Extreme Northern Luzon.

PAGASA advised mariners of motor bancas and similarly sized vessels to take precautionary measures, including avoiding navigating in these conditions, especially if inexperienced or operating ill-equipped vessels.