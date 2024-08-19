‘Dindo’ leaves PAR

Tropical storm “Dindo” (international name: Jongdari) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday.

Based on PAGASA’s bulletin at 11:00 a.m., its center was estimated at 670 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, slowly moving northeastward. It entered PAR Sunday evening.

“Dindo” recorded maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 80 km/h, and a central pressure of 1000 hectoPascals (hPa).

Hence, PAGASA warned of strong to gale-force winds that may extend outwards up to 320 km from the center.

As of this writing, no tropical cyclone wind signals have been raised. The tropical storm is also unlikely to have a direct effect on the local weather conditions.

Meanwhile, “Dindo” and the southwest monsoon will bring moderate seas (1.0–2.0 m) over the coastal waters of Extreme Northern Luzon.

PAGASA advised mariners of motor bancas and similarly sized vessels to take precautionary measures, including avoiding navigating in these conditions, especially if inexperienced or operating ill-equipped vessels.

“Dindo” over the next three days is seen to move over the East China Sea and the Yellow Sea towards the Korean Peninsula, and likely remain a tropical storm within the forecast period, said the weather bureau.