BI represents Phl at ASEAN immigration meeting

The Bureau of Immigration (BI), led by Commissioner Norman Tansingco, attended the 27th ASEAN Directors-General of Immigration Departments and Heads of Consular Affairs Divisions of Ministries of Foreign Affairs Meeting (DGICM) in Nha Trang, Vietnam, from 12-16 August, 2024.

Commissioner Tansingco emphasized the importance of the summit, stating, "Our participation in the annual DGICM highlights our commitment to strengthening regional cooperation and sharing valuable insights on border management and immigration challenges."

The DGICM, an annual event, gathers leaders from ASEAN member countries, dialogue partners, and regional observers to enhance cooperation in consular and immigration matters. This year’s meetings included high-level consultations with Australia, Japan, China, and South Korea, addressing various border management and immigration issues.

On 13 August, several working group meetings took place, including the 19th ASEAN Immigration Intelligence Forum (AIIF), the 3rd Heads of Specialist Unit (HSU) on People Smuggling, and the 7th ASEAN Heads of Major Immigration Checkpoints Forum (AMICF). These discussions focused on improving immigration security and efficiency in the region.

During the conference, BI officials discussed developments in illegal migration and human trafficking, including issues such as forced labor, love and crypto scams, false pilgrimages, mail-order brides, illegal surrogacy, and illegal sex trade. The BI also noted an increase in attempts by sex offenders and sex tourists to enter the country.