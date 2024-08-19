AFP welcomes P50-B modernization funding for 2025

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Monday welcomed the commitment of the House of Representatives to allocate P50 billion for the military’s modernization program slated for next year.

AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said the budget commitment was P10 billion higher than the previous Congress’ allocation for the military organization.

“This signifies the government's dedication to enhancing our defense capabilities. This additional funding will enable the AFP to continue its efforts in acquiring advanced technologies, improving our capabilities in land, air, and sea operations, and addressing current security challenges,” Padilla said.

Surigao del Sur Representative Johnny Pimentel, on the other hand, said the additional amount will enable the AFP to continue upgrading military hardware and systems, which it started doing so in its 2024 national budget.

“In the 2025 national budget, the sum of P50 billion in capital outlays has been earmarked to be used exclusively to support the funding requirements of the military’s ongoing modernization projects,” Pimentel said.

“Congress is absolutely determined to keep up the funding for projects that are meant to build up the military’s national defense capabilities,” he added.

Meantime, Padilla said that while this allocation is a positive step, the ongoing military modernization still requires sustained support.

“The AFP remains committed to utilizing these resources effectively to ensure the defense and security of our nation, but we acknowledge that further investment will be needed in the coming years to fully realize our modernization goals,” said Padilla.