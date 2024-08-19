4 killed in MisOr motorcycle accidents

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Two motorcycle riders and two back riders were killed in separate road accidents in the town of Gitagum Misamis Oriental over the weekend.

The first accident took place along the national highway when two motorcycles collided head on when one of the riders maneuvered into the lane of another motorcycle. Both riders were killed on the spot.

Police report said the two motorcycles were traveling in opposite directions, one going to Cagayan de Oro City while the other one was headed out of the city.

Upon reaching an intersection, the Cagayan de Oro bound motorcycle maneuvered to the opposite lane and rammed into the incoming motorcycle head on.

Both the riders of the motorcycle were killed while two riders who were minors were also killed, one was thrown into the center of the highway during the collision and was ran over by a speeding van.

The other minor was killed during the head on collision.

The driver of the van surrendered to the police.

In a separate accident, a rider was killed when an incoming vehicle rammed the motorcycle while taking a U-turn on the national highway of the same town Sunday.

The victim was rushed to the OWWA hospital in Initao town but was declared dead on arrival.