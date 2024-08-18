Ukraine strikes Russian bridge, oil storage

MOSCOW (AFP) — Ukrainian forces have struck another bridge in Russia’s Kursk region and attacked an oil storage facility in the southern Rostov region early Sunday morning, sparking a large fuel fire, the local governor said.

The strike appeared to target a bridge crossing the river Seym near the village of Zvannoye, about 15 kilometers (kms) north of the Ukrainian border.

“Minus one more bridge. The Air Force aviation continues to deprive the enemy of logistical capabilities with precision air strikes,” Ukraine’s Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said, publishing a video of the attack on Telegram.

It was not clear when the attack took place. Ukraine announced it had destroyed a separate bridge near the town of Glushkovo late on Friday, both of which cross the river Seym to disrupt Moscow’s combat operations and supply routes.

Fire breaks out

Videos published on social media showed thick black smoke and bursts of flames coming from the site of the oil storage blaze, which the governor said was in the town of Proletarsk.

“In the south-east of the Rostov region, air defenses repelled a drone attack. As a result of falling debris on the territory of industrial storage facilities in Proletarsk, a diesel fuel fire broke out,” Governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram.

No one was injured and firefighting efforts resumed shortly after, he said in a later post.

Proletarsk is some 250 kms from the Ukrainian border and some 350 kms from Kyiv-held areas of fighting on the eastern Ukrainian frontline.

The Russian defense ministry said it shot down five “aircraft-type” Ukrainian drones overnight, including two over the Rostov region.

Kyiv has repeatedly targeted oil and gas facilities in Russia since the conflict began in 2022, some hundreds of kms from its borders, in what it has called “fair” retaliation for attacks on its energy infrastructure.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised his forces for hitting oil facilities in Russia, saying the attacks would help bring a “just end” to the conflict.

The drone attacks come as Ukraine mounts an unprecedented cross-border assault into Russia’s Kursk region, where it claims to control more than 80 settlements.

Meanwhile, in Kyiv, Ukrainian forces said they thwarted a Russian missile attack that triggered air raid sirens before dawn on Sunday.

“This is the third ballistic missile attack on the capital in August with a clear interval of six days between each attack,” the Kyiv City Military Administration posted on Telegram after the early morning barrage.

Simultaneous to the missile attack, drones were spotted heading to Kyiv.

“All enemy drones were destroyed far outside the city,” it added.

No damage or casualties were reported from the attack, which the administration said had “most likely used North Korean ballistic missiles of the KN-23 type.”