South Africa deports 95 Libyans found at suspected military camp

Johannesburg, South Africa – At least 95 Libyans found at a suspected military camp in South Africa's northeast in July would be deported back to their country on Sunday, the home affairs ministry said.

The Libyan men have been detained since July 26 when police raided the remote training camp near the town of White River about 360 kilometers east of Johannesburg.

"They are scheduled to leave South Africa from the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport this morning in a flight that has been paid for by the Libyan Government," the home affairs ministry said in a statement.

Police had said the men entered South Africa in April on visas issued for training as security guards.

However, police suspected they were receiving military training.

The government then cancelled the visas which were "irregularly acquired" in the Tunisian capital Tunis based on "misrepresentation".

"I commend the Home Affairs officials and other law enforcement officers who worked tirelessly to ensure an expeditious deportation," the department's minister Leon Schreiber said in a statement.

Initially, the group had been charged with violating immigration rules. Their case was postponed for further investigation with authorities not ruling out further charges.

But on Thursday the case was dropped by the South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority who cited insufficient evidence.

"We will continue to deploy all resources at our disposal to ensure that the country's immigration laws are respected and observed," Schreiber said.