EIGHTH WONDER: Fajardo sets himself apart after winning 8th MVP honors

June Mar Fajardo was all smiles when stood up from his seat as his name was called to receive the coveted Most Valuable Player award after another stellar outing in the previous Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) season.

For the eighth time in his colorful career, Fajardo stood tall among the league’s brightest stars receiving the highest individual plum once again during the Leo Awards on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

His collection has doubled the MVP awards by his closest pursuers in PBA greats Ramon Fernandez and Alvin Patrimonio.

But humble as always, the 6-foot-10 gentle giant deflected the credit of his achievement to his ever-supportive Beermen crew.

“Happy I won another MVP award. But it’s not my goal to win the MVP,” said Fajardo, whose name filled the MVP list eight times in the last 10 years.

Only Scottie Thompson of Barangay Ginebra San Miguel snapped Fajardo’s consecutive MVPs since 2014 when he won in 2021. No MVP honor was awarded in 2020.

Fajardo amassed 2,799 total points from statistics and votes coming from players and members of the media covering the beat, leaving teammate CJ Perez a mile behind at second spot with 1951 total points.

Former Barangay Ginebra San Miguel big man Christian Standhardinger, who was traded to Terrafirma during the offseason, was at third with 1731.

The Cebuano star was also named in the 1st Mythical Team and the All-Defensive Team.

“These awards I received are for my teammates. I won’t win these awards if not for them. They’re the ones who help me achieve these. So this is for them and for my coaches,” the 34-year-old center said.

Fajardo was a dominant force last season when he led San Miguel Beer to win the Commissioner’s Cup title and a runner-up in the Philippine Cup — all while nursing a calf injury.

“I didn’t think I’d win this award because I came off an injury,” said Fajardo, who had to play off the bench for the majority of the All-Filipino Conference following an injury he sustained in the Commissioner’s Cup finals Game 4.

“(But) with the help of those people who helped me get back in shape quickly, good thing I got the MVP.”

As expected, former Terrafirma guard and now Gin King Stephen Holt took the Rookie of the Year honor after helping the Dyip reach their first-ever playoffs stint in eight years during the Philippine Cup.

Joining Fajardo in the 1st Mythical Team were Standhardinger, Perez, NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino and Meralco’s Chris Newsome.

The 2nd Mythical Team was composed of Meralco’s Cliff Hodge, Holt, TNT’s Calvin Oftana, Terrafirma’s Juami Tiongson and Phoenix’s Jason Perkins.

Also in the All-Defensive Team were Hodge, NorthPort’s Joshua Munzon, Newsome and Kemark Carino of Terrafirma.

Rain or Shine’s Jhonard Clarito bagged the Most Improved Player plum while Paul Zamar received the Sportsmanship Award.

But amid the best performers who lined up the stage, it was Fajardo who stood out — literally and figuratively.

And he’s not finished yet.

“Sana next year ulit (Hope I win it again next year),” he said as he drew laughter from the crowd.