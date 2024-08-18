DILG seeks probe over fire truck fiasco

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has ordered a thorough investigation over the viral photo of a fire truck allegedly being used to refill a private swimming pool in Taytay, Rizal.

This comes as DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. has directed concerned officials of the Bureau of Fire Protection to relieve those personnel who were caught involved in the incident.

“I had the officer relieved pending investigation,” Abalos told DAILY TRIBUNE, calling the act “unscrupulous.”

The secretary also shared a memorandum issued to Puracan on 16 August, outlining the investigation. Puracan is expected to submit a progress report to Abalos’ office by 19 August or as soon as possible.

The incident occurred in Maharlika Village and was publicized on social media by the Facebook page “Taytay Updates.”

Photos posted on the page showed a red fire truck parked in front of a multi-story house with a fire hose connected to the vehicle leading to an upper floor where the swimming pool is reportedly located.