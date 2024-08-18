Cebu remote barangays welcome new cell towers

Globe Telecom has installed new cell towers in three remote barangays in Cebu province, the company said Tuesday.

The new towers in Ilihan, Tabogon; Poblacion, Compostela; and Simala, Sibonga is expected to provide reliable internet access to thousands of residents in areas previously underserved.

“As we continue to expand our network, we remain committed to providing equitable access to digital services across the Philippines so that Filipinos can participate fully in the digital economy,” said Joel Agustin, Globe SVP and head of network planning and engineering.

Ilihan, with a population of 3,818, is one of Cebu’s least populated communities and has struggled with limited connectivity due to its remote location.

On the other hand, Poblacion — home to 12,573 residents — is known for its dairy industry and will benefit from improved internet access for local businesses while Simala, with 3,388 residents, is a tourism and agricultural hub.

Globe said the initiative is part of its efforts to bridge the digital divide and ensure that even remote communities can participate in the digital economy.

The new tower will provide stronger and more reliable internet access, which is necessary for the town’s agricultural and dairy Industries. Compostela is known for its “queseo,” white cheese made from carabao or cow’s milk. Improved connectivity is expected to support local businesses in reaching wider markets.