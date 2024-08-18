NATION

Belmonte announces 8 StartUp QC finalists

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte announced on Sunday the eight finalists of the StartUp QC Program.

These startups will participate in various capacity-building activities and compete for equity-free grants of up to one million pesos.

Belmonte noted that this year's third cohort will feature exciting innovations, including:

  • Alerto Ph: A mobile app centralizing emergency and disaster data for accessible, collated status information during crises.

  • BuildIt: A digital canvassing platform for contractors, offering quick pricing assessments.

  • CallBack: A digital casting platform connecting artists and producers.

  • Kwentoon: A digital platform promoting literacy and contemporary visual arts among Filipino youth.

  • Lithos Manufacturing: A portable, foldable tank box with a filtration system providing immediate, sustainable access to safe drinking water in remote or disaster-affected areas.

  • Nyha Robotics: A one-stop solution for accessible and flexible robotics education.

  • Pasajob: A referral-based job-matching platform.

  • RevUp Finance: Aiming to improve SME financial operations by reducing invoicing, follow-ups, payment validation, and reconciliation time by 80% through streamlined workflows.

StartUp QC Cohort 3 features a diverse mix of finalists specializing in governance technology, information technology, creative industries, sustainability, education, and financial technology. Over a 10-week period, the program will enhance their skills, assist in product development, and provide networking support.

“I can proudly say that we have come a long way since launching the program two years ago. And so, as we progress to create a supportive and nurturing ecosystem, the challenge is to search for more impactful, innovative, creative products and services that are scalable on a global level,” Belmonte said during the program’s kick-off on 9 August, 2024.

Following the cohort's official launch, the highly anticipated StartUp QC Program Demo Day will take place in October 2024. During this event, finalists will pitch their ideas to a panel of experts for a chance to receive equity-free grants of up to one million pesos.

