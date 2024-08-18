BAI blocks trucks carrying suspected ASF-infected hogs

The Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) has once again halted two trucks transporting hogs suspected of being infected with African swine fever (ASF).

The trucks were blocked on Saturday at ASF inception sites in Commonwealth, Quezon City and Malanday in Valenzuela, carrying 38 hogs and 11 hogs, respectively.

“Upon inspection, it was discovered [that] one of the trucks was using a recycled Local Shipping Permit (LSP) while the other was transporting pigs that showed clinical signs of African swine fever (ASF),” BAI said in a statement.

Seized hogs are currently subjected to ASF testing.

Agriculture Assistant Secretary for Swine and Poultry, Dr. Dante Palabrica, reminded transporters to present complete and genuine permits when shipping chickens and hogs; “otherwise, the animals will be immediately tested.”

The animals will be condemned if they test positive for the disease.

“The LGUs, BAI and the National Meat Inspection Service are working closely to ensure that meat sold in our markets is safe and clean. Meat that has the NMIS seal is safe to consume,” he added.