Santos, Coleman make huge splash

Filipino-foreigners Gian Santos and Riannah Coleman continued their superb performance while local stars came up with impressive showings in the final day of the Philippine Aquatics Inc. 50-meter long course National Trials at the Rizal Memorial Aquatics Center in Manila.

An incoming freshman at the Columbian University in New York, Santos clinched his third gold medal above the Southeast Asian Age Group Qualifying Time Standard (QTS) after posting one minute and 51.39 seconds in the boys 16-18 200-meter freestyle event.

His performance is about four seconds better than the QTS of 1:55.45.

Prior to that, Santos also posted 4:01.26 to break the QTS of 4:07.74 in the 400m freestyle on Thursday before submitting another spectacular clocking of 2:18.30 in the 200m breaststroke that bested the QTS of 2:22.78.

“Just trying my best and possibly inspire the youth here. I hope to represent my country and my long-term goal is to make it to the Olympics,” Santos, who trained at the Novo Aquatics club in the United States, said.

Likewise, the 15-year-old Coleman, a Filipino-American based in Tarlac and a scholar at the government-run National Academy of Sports, claimed her third straight QTS performance after clocking 1:14.12 to break the QTS of 1:14.50 in the girls 14-15 100m breaststroke.

A protégé of coach Dax Swim Club., the comely Coleman is already a shoo-in in the national pool with her two previous stunning showing in the 200m breaststroke of 2:43.55 that broke the 2:45.54 QTS and 50m breaststroke of 33.96 seconds that eclipsed the the QTS of 33.98 seconds.