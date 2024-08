Photos

RESTORING A WRECKED-TYPHOON BOAT

Fisherman Zaldy Barsada, 40, attempts to fix his boat near Manila Bay in Baseco Compound, Manila, on Saturday, 17 August 2024, after it was wrecked by a recent typhoon. He stated that he has not gotten anything from the government and that he currently requires at least P20,000 in supplies and labor to repair the boat.