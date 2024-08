On 17 August, 2024, at 07:56 AM, a magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck 27 kilometers north of Dalupiri Island (Calayan) in Cagayan. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers with coordinates at 19.32°N, 121.08°E.

According to the Department of Science and Technology - Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-PHIVOLCS), no damage or aftershocks are expected from this seismic event.