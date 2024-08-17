Jesus’ real presence in the eucharist

The discourse about the Body and Blood of Jesus goes on and on and on because we as Catholics, as Christians, should understand that it is really Jesus whom we receive in Holy Communion, the Sacrament of the Holy Eucharist.

In the Mass, every time we attend, actively participate and receive the Body of Christ, we really receive Jesus in the form, appearance and taste of the sacred host.

Through transubstantiation, by the words of the presider, the bread and wine offered during the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, by the power and authority of God Himself through the words of consecration, truly become the Body and Blood of Jesus in an unbloody manner united in the most perfect and worthy sacrifice and offered for the atonement of our innumerable sins.

The Sacred Scriptures remind us of the great things that God Himself, as our most loving Father and Creator, has done for us in reaching out with His ever great, persistent and enduring love, the love that has always endured despite our repeated disobedience and stubborn attitudes towards Him.

The Lord has made available to us His ever generous mercy and forgiveness, and He waits for us to make the decision to turn away from our wickedness and sins, to embrace once again His grace and kindness, His providence and compassionate love.

That is why we should embrace God’s Wisdom and reject the foolishness of this world, the foolishness and stubbornness of our ego and pride, which have often become obstacles on our path towards God and His salvation.

Let us all commit ourselves anew to the Lord and do the best we can so that our lives, our every action, word and deed, our every interaction with one another may always be exemplary and be filled with righteousness and the grace of God.

May all of us be the shining beacons of God’s light and truth, and may each and every one of us continue to inspire our brothers and sisters in living our lives worthily of the Lord and in drawing more and more people ever closer to God and His grace, His salvation and light. May we all be the ones to worthily proclaim God and His love for this world by our lives and actions.