Photos

GAS UP NOW

A pump attendant fills the gas tank of a motorcycle at a petrol station in Pandacan, Manila, on Saturday, 17 August 2024. Bad news for motorists: oil prices will hike next week. Fuel monitoring indicates a rise of P0.80 to P1.10 per liter for gasoline, P1.00 to P1.40 per liter for diesel, and P1.00 to P1.30 per liter for kerosene.