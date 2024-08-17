Filipinos in Lebanon ‘strongly urged’ to leave

The Philippine Embassy in Lebanon has “strongly” urged Filipinos to leave the country while the airport remains operational.

In an immediate evacuation notice posted by the Embassy on Friday, it advised Filipinos there to prioritize their safety and depart the country as soon as possible.

“If you are unable to leave Lebanon, we strongly recommend that you evacuate to safer areas outside of Beirut, South Lebanon, and the Bekaa Valley,” the Embassy said.

For Repatriation assistance, Filipinos in Lebanon are urged to fill out the repatriation form through: https://tinyurl.com/2024Repatriation

Additionally, they are also advised to contact the following numbers for further assistance:

- For all overseas Filipino workers (documented or undocumented): +961 79110729

- For overseas Filipinos (Dependents with Permanent Resident Status, i.e., wife iqama): +961 70858086

“The safety and security of every Filipino citizen is our top priority. We urge you to act swiftly and follow the above instructions to ensure your safety,” it added.

The latest Israeli attack in southern Lebanon has killed at least 10 people, according to authorities. Israel’s military claimed on its Telegram channel that the air force had struck a weapons warehouse of the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah overnight “in the area of Nabatieh,” located about 12 kilometers from the nearest point to the Israeli border.

The strike is among the deadliest in Lebanon since the Iranian-back Hezbollah group started trading near-daily fire with Israeli forces in support of its ally Hamas and in solidarity with the Palestinian people since the 7 October attack on southern Israel and Israel’s subsequent war on Gaza.

Last month, Hezbollah senior military commander Fuad Shukr was then killed after an Israeli airstrike hit a suburb of Beirut.

An Israeli airstrike in Tehran also resulted in the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, also last month.