Doctors stage nationwide strike over colleague’s rape-slay

NEW DELHI, India (AFP) — Indian doctors launched a nationwide strike Saturday, escalating protests after the “barbaric” rape and murder of their colleague that has channeled outrage at the chronic issue of violence against women.

The discovery of the 31-year-old doctor’s bloodied body on 9 August at a state-run hospital in the eastern city of Kolkata sparked furious protests in several cities across the country.

Many have been led by doctors and other healthcare workers, but also joined by tens of thousands of ordinary Indians demanding action.

In Kolkata, thousands held a candle-lit vigil into the early hours of Saturday morning.

“Hands that heal shouldn’t bleed,” one handwritten sign held by a protester in the eastern city read.

“Enough is enough,” another read, at a rally by doctors in the capital New Delhi.

The murdered doctor was found in the teaching hospital’s seminar hall, suggesting she had gone there for a rest during a 36-hour shift.

An autopsy confirmed sexual assault, and in a petition to the court, the victim’s parents said they suspected their daughter was gang-raped.

Those in government hospitals across several states on Monday halted elective services “indefinitely,” with multiple medical unions in both government and private systems backing the strikes.

On Saturday morning, the Indian Medical Association escalated protests with a 24-hour “nationwide withdrawal of services,” and the suspension of all non-essential procedures.