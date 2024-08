A cozy cafe in Muntinlupa.

Photos

COFFEE SHOP IN NEW BILIBID PRISON COMPOUND

LOOK: Despite the constraints of the surroundings, a quaint coffee shop nestles in the heart of New Bilibid Prison, as seen on Saturday, 17 August 2024. Located at Insular St. corner Chapel Ln., Muntinlupa City, the place offers a blend of traditional Filipino elements, food, and drinks and is open to the public. | via Larry Cruz