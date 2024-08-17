CEB to fly Mla-Kaohsiung thrice weekly

With a celebratory event that included giveaways to travelers, Cebu Pacific (CEB) formally relaunched its Manila-Kaohsiung flights recently at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista and Civil Aeronautics Board executive director Atty. Carmelo Arcilla, along with representatives from the Manila International Airport Authority and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO), attended the event which took place before the flight's departure on Friday, 16 August 2024.

CEB’s Manila-Kaohsiung flights will operate three times a week: every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

As the airline works to grow its network and improve connections throughout Asia, Michael Ivan Shau, chief corporate affairs officer of CEB, noted in his statement during the ceremony that the Manila-Kaohsiung route represents an exciting new chapter in the company's history.

Reaffirmation of CEB’s commitment

"The relaunch of this route is more than just the restoration of a connection between two vibrant cities. It is a reaffirmation of our commitment to bring people together, fostering closer ties, and promoting mutual growth and development," Shau added.

Secretary Bautista also lauded CEB for its ongoing initiatives catering to travelers from the Philippines.

"I am very happy that Cebu Pacific is expanding its operations. We have the same objective of providing a comfortable, accessible, safe, sustainable and affordable travel experience to the riding public," Bautista said.

Low fare promo

CEB provides an extra treat: flights from Manila to Kaohsiung may be reserved for as low as P1,288 one-way base fare, including taxes and fees, from 16 to 25 August.

Travelers can take advantage of CEB's special seat sale and visit Kaohsiung immediately during the 16 August 2024, to 31 January 2025 trip window.