17 volcanic quakes recorded in Kanlaon

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded 17 volcanic quakes in Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Occidental on Saturday.

The volcano’s edifice is currently inflated. It had a 200-meter-tall plume described as a "moderate emission” which drifted northwest.

Its main crater emitted 5,035 tonnes of volcanic sulfur dioxide on 16 August.

Kanlaon Volcano remains under alert level 2, indicating increased unrest with the potential for sudden steam-driven and phreatic eruptions.

Entry into the four-kilometer permanent danger zone and flying any aircraft close to the volcano are not recommended.