Vermosa inaugurates athlete’s house

Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub has inaugurated its first athlete’s house.

Located within the 752-hectare Vermosa Estate in Imus, Cavite, the 30-room athlete accommodations are designed to suit a family looking for an active getaway or a team seeking a comfortable and convenient home base for their training. The bathrooms feature a three-way layout, allowing three people to use the shower, toilet and vanity area simultaneously. Aside from the room amenities, there are other offerings such as a marketplace, open bar and lounge.

The athlete’s house is accessible to various sports facilities, including a FINA-standard Olympic-size swimming pool with a warm-up pool, an IAAF-certified 400-meter track oval, a multi-sport open field, an indoor fitness facility equipped with a sports science laboratory and one of the three FIFA-certified football pitches in the country.

The Athletics Center Dugout, meanwhile, is projected for completion in the first quarter of 2025. The facility will feature locker rooms for playing teams, a dedicated room for officials and referees, a room for media partners and an open deck for VIP guests.

“The formal inauguration of the Athlete’s House is a testament to Vermosa’s ongoing commitment to supporting Philippine sports and encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle for all,” said Moses John Aragones, project development manager of Ayala Land Estates, Inc.

The Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub is the regular training ground of National Sports Associations such as the Triathlon Association of the Philippines, the Philippine Rugby Football Union and the Philippine Athletic and Track and Field Association. AVSH is also open to the public as well as a pay-per-use facility. Book through the hotline 0967-405 5782.

Recently, Vermosa also opened its facilities to the young athletes of Takbo Kabitenyo, a non-profit organization supporting young runners from Cavite.