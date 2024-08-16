SMIC draws awards from business ‘Oscars’

The International Business Awards (IBAs), a premier business awards program, have conferred SM Investments Corp. (SMIC) with recognition at the 21st Annual International Business Awards.

SM Investments received a Gold Stevie for Company of the Year in the Conglomerates category and a Silver Stevie for Best Annual Report.

The Gold Stevie highlighted SMIC’s exceptional growth from a small shoe store in Manila to becoming one of the country’s largest and most diversified conglomerates.

The award underlined the company’s unwavering commitment to its customers across its expansive network in retail, property, banking and investment sectors.

The judges commended SMIC for its impressive growth and impact on the economy.

“SM Investments’ impressive financial performance, strong commitment to sustainability and substantial contributions to social welfare and the economy underscore its status as a leading conglomerate in the Philippines,” a judge from the Stevie Awards said.

Expanded reach

SMIC was also lauded for serving customers and how it looks forward to serving more communities as it expands across the nation.

SMIC president and chief executive officer Frederic DyBuncio said the recognition inspires the group to deliver products and services that matter to customers while creating an impact to communities.

“We hope to continue growing together with our stakeholders and to contribute to a more sustainable future.”

The SM group’s contributions to the economy are substantial, supporting over 130,000 jobs and aiding more than 100,000 micro, small, and medium enterprises.

The award also underpins the company’s commitment to sustainability through the SM Foundation, which has advanced education, healthcare, and community welfare, benefiting over 1 million Filipinos and supporting thousands of scholars.