SM Prime joins global conversation on building sustainable cities for the future

SM Prime Holdings (SM Prime) reaffirmed its leadership in sustainable urban development by hosting the 7th annual Association of Pacific Rim Universities – Sustainable Cities and Landscapes (APRU-SCL) 2024 Conference and the 3rd International Conference on Human Settlements Planning and Development (ICHSPD) at SMX Convention Center Aura. This significant event, organized by the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB), convened over 300 experts to explore forward-thinking solutions for creating greener and more resilient cities. Under the theme "Advancing Sustainable Cities and Communities Through Science, Technology, and Innovation," the conference underscored the critical need for collaboration in overcoming urban challenges.

SM’s commitment to sustainability was prominently showcased through the involvement of its key executives. SM Supermalls President Steven Tan highlighted the company’s eco-friendly practices and community-centered initiatives.

“Our malls are more than just shopping centers; they are dynamic public spaces, woven into the daily lives of millions of Filipinos. Our comprehensive environmental sustainability programs are deeply inspired by the vision of our Chairman of the Executive Committee, Mr. Hans Sy, a tireless advocate for environmental sustainability and disaster resilience,” Mr. Tan said.

He added, “At SM Supermalls, we leverage science and technology to develop innovative solutions that are seamlessly integrated into the design and operation of our malls. We remain committed to leveraging innovation and collaboration to build a greener, more resilient, and more sustainable future for the Philippines.”

SM Prime and SM Development Corporation (SMDC) Lead Executive for Design, Innovation, and Strategy Jessica Bianca Sy, shared the company’s vision of creating sustainable integrated properties that foster lively communities.

National Resilience Council (NRC) Executive Director Silvestre Barrameda Jr. highlighted SM’s role in disaster preparedness. He presented “From Risk to Resilience: The Work of the National Resilience Council in Risk Governance” where he introduced the Resilience Local Government Unit Program (RLGUP), NRC’s approaches and tools and how risk governance is supported by the sciences.

SM Prime’s dedication to sustainability was further emphasized during a breakout session on creating connections and partnerships, hosted by Jonas Marie Dumdum, Senior Consultant and Sustainability Lead of Nomura Research Institute (NRI) Manila Branch. Katherine Custodio, Executive Director of World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF)-Philippines, reinforced the importance of collaboration: “Any program that aims to build climate resilience requires strong partnerships and working together across all sectors.”

SM Prime remains steadfast in its role as a catalyst for economic growth, delivering innovative and sustainable lifestyle cities, and enhancing the quality of life for millions. The company continues to pursue the next horizon in integrated property development, paving the way for building sustainable cities of the future.