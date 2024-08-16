Kuya Bong gets Vice Mayors' League of the Philippines backing

The Vice Mayors' League of the Philippines’ (VMLP) has expressed its full support to Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go’s programs during the VMLP’s 1st Summit on Smart LGUs on Wednesday, August 14, at Grand Xing Imperial Hotel, Iloilo City.

The meeting brought together vice mayors from various regions of the country, offering a platform to discuss pivotal governance issues and solutions.

In his speech, the lawmaker stressed the crucial role of vice mayors in the country's governance landscape. He urged all the vice mayors in attendance to focus on the needs and welfare of their constituents and help improve public service delivery at the community level.

Go also highlighted the importance of promoting good governance practices, and said that the ultimate goal of their service should be the well-being and progress of the Filipino people.

The senator also reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for legislative measures that would improve governance and benefit the most vulnerable sectors. These initiatives, he explained, are also designed to ensure that public servants are adequately supported, enabling them to perform their duties more effectively and efficiently.

This comes as Go filed Senate Bill 2504, aimed at increasing the salary of civilian personnel in the Philippine government. If enacted into law, the bill, known as "Salary Standardization Law VI," seeks to amend and improve the provisions outlined in Republic Act 11466 or the Salary Standardization Law (SSL) 5. In 2019, Go played a key role in the passage of SSL 5 as one of its authors and co-sponsors in the Senate.

Even without the passage of the proposed new law, Go has welcomed the recent Executive Order 64 issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which mandates an increase in salaries and the provision of additional allowances for government workers.