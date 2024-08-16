Japan, Phl partner in oil spill incidents

The Japan Coast Guard (JCG) held an online meeting with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the United States Coast Guard (USCG) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) regarding oil spill response assistance.

The meeting was conducted to provide further assistance to the Philippines on oil spill response.

The PCG explained the current status of oil spills from tankers, and the JCG, USCG and NOAA provided advice on methods for effective oil control and control plans to minimize damage and exchanged views on the future direction of oil control.