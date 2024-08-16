CHEd blasts school over program phaseout

The Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) has taken decisive action against St. Vincent De Ferrer College of Camarin (SVDFCC) for its noncompliance with the order to phase out five programs.

Just recently, personnel from CHEd — together with the local government of Caloocan City — posted notices outside SVDFCC and throughout Caloocan City to inform the public of the program closures.

CHEd chairperson Prospero De Vera III encouraged affected students to seek assistance and guidance from CHEd-NCR.

“This is a stern warning to higher education institutions (HEIs) nationwide to enhance the quality and performance of their academic programs,” De Vera said.

“We will not tolerate educational inefficiency and defiance. CHEd will continue to assess the academic performance and achievements of degree programs to ensure students receive the quality education they deserve,” he added.

In 2021, CHEd ordered the phaseout of SVDFCC’s Bachelor of Elementary Education, Bachelor of Science in Accountancy, Bachelor of Science in Hotel and Restaurant Management, Bachelor of Science in Information Technology, and Bachelor of Secondary Education due to deficiencies identified through evaluation and validation.

SVDFCC is no longer authorized to offer these degree programs. The institution has been prohibited from accepting new students in these programs since the first term of the academic year 2022-2023.