Butuan Airport bomb threat probed

A bomb threat has forced the evacuation of Butuan Airport and prompted a security lockdown, but no explosives were found, according to officials.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) Area Center 12 said the threat was received via text message at about 5:14 p.m. It claimed bombs were planted in the boarding area’s restroom and checked-in baggage bound for Manila and Cebu.

Airport police, along with CAAP security personnel, immediately swept the terminal and baggage areas, but found no suspicious items.

Flight operations were temporarily halted as a precaution.

Police are investigating the source of the threat, which is a violation of Presidential Decree 1727 and punishable by up to five years in prison and a P40,000 fine.

CAAP urged the public to refrain from making false alarms, as it could disrupt air travel and cause unnecessary panic.