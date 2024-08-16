Angeles City sets up ASF checkpoints

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga — The city government is establishing checkpoints to keep the city free from African swine fever (ASF).

This as Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. issued Memorandum Order 1788, Series of 2024, directing the setup of checkpoints as a preventive measure. He emphasized that the health, safety, and livelihood of his constituents depend on it.

Lazatin instructed the Angeles City Police Office, led by Col. Amado Mendoza Jr., and the Angeles City Traffic Development Office, led by Francis Pangilinan, to establish checkpoints for inspecting delivery trucks entering the city.

The checkpoints will prevent livestock from ASF-positive areas, such as parts of Batangas and Bulacan, from entering the city.

Lazatin said the city government supports the Department of Agriculture’s efforts to combat the spread of ASF, as the department has already set up checkpoints across Luzon borders.

The memorandum requires all hog dealers entering the city to present documents, including a Certificate of Free Status on ASF, a vaccination record from a veterinarian, and a shipping permit.

The City Meat Inspection Division, led by Executive Assistant IV Reina Manuel, and the City Veterinary Office, headed by Dr. Christian Arcilla, are on standby to support border controls.

According to Lazatin’s chief adviser, IC Calaguas, the city slaughterhouse, also supervised by Manuel, is in strict compliance with the required documents for hog dealers conducting official transactions with the facility.