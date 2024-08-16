300 tons of smuggled vegetables seized in Navotas

The Department of Agriculture (DA) disclosed on Friday that more than 300 tons of smuggled vegetables were seized in an illegal warehouse in Navotas on Thursday night which included onions and carrots.

According to initial reports from the raiding team, which includes the DA-Inspectorate and Enforcement Office, the Bureau of Customs and other law enforcement units, one of the two cold storage facilities contained 132.75 tons of white onions worth P21.2 million.

Meanwhile, 89.89 tons of imported carrots, estimated to be worth P13.48 million, were seized in another storage facility.

DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has directed the Bureau of Plant Industry to halt all issuances of import permits for onions and carrots following their abundant harvest.

Moreover, some smuggled tomatoes weighing 360 kilos, 10 kilos of enoki mushrooms, and 92.25 tons of imported white onions loaded in a 40-foot container van were also seized.