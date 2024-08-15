URGENT: White House blasts 'cruelty' of sentence for US-Russian citizen

The White House sharply criticized a Russian court's decision to sentence Ksenia Karelina, a US-Russian dual citizen, to 12 years in prison for donating just over $50 to a pro-Ukraine charity. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby condemned the sentence as "vindictive cruelty," emphasizing that labeling such a small donation as treason is "absolutely ludicrous."

Karelina, a beautician from Los Angeles, was arrested in February while visiting family in Yekaterinburg. The Russian Federal Security Service accused her of providing financial aid that allegedly supported Ukraine's military efforts. Her trial, held behind closed doors, follows the recent high-profile prisoner exchange between Russia and the West, which included prominent figures like Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and WNBA star Brittney Griner.

The harsh sentence reflects growing concerns about the risks of traveling to Russia, with US officials warning of increased hostage diplomacy. Despite the recent exchange, the likelihood of similar deals remains low. President Joe Biden has pledged to continue efforts to secure the release of other Americans held abroad, such as schoolteacher Marc Fogel, who faces a lengthy prison term on drug charges.

In related news, American citizen Joseph Tater was recently arrested in Moscow and given a 15-day administrative penalty for disorderly conduct after an argument at a hotel. He now faces a potential criminal case for assaulting police officers. The case highlights the ongoing challenges and risks faced by Americans in Russia, alongside others like Gordon Black, a U.S. soldier sentenced to nearly four years for theft and threats.

