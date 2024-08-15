Suspect in 7-11 store manager slay nabbed

CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija — The police has apprehended the suspect in the killing of a convenience store manager here on Monday.

According to a police report, the suspect identified as Vincent Mikkael Cruel Indiana was arrested following a hot pursuit operation in Barangay Daang Bakal, Mandaluyong City. The suspect is a 25-year-old former employee of the convenience store.

The suspect is charged with Robbery with Homicide and Arson. Indiana is suspected of killing 26-year-old store manager Ryan de Goma y Talido in Barangay Mabini Homesite, Cabanatuan City on 9 August. The suspect entered the store, locked the victim inside the stock room, and stole P320,984 in cash.

To cover his tracks, the suspect destroyed computer devices in the stock room by setting them on fire before fleeing the scene through a side access door. De Goma was later found in the stock room, having sustained multiple fatal stab wounds.