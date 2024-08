Photos

Singaporean President begins three-day state visit

LOOK: Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his spouse Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam sign the visitor's log at Malacañang as President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos welcome them on Thursday. Shanmugaratnam is in Manila for a three-day state visit. | Via Yummie Dingding