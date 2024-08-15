Modernization of PCG pushed

To address the Philippine Coast Guard’s lack of equipment during environmental catastrophes, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said his department is prioritizing the modernization of the PCG aerial and marine assets.

On Thursday, Bautista assured that efforts are underway to enhance the PCG’s air and water fleets to better safeguard the West Philippine Sea and prevent future oil spills that have harmed the country's marine environment.

He also pledged the agency's support to bolster the PCG's capabilities in responding to maritime incidents and securing the nation's coastlines, with a particular focus on the West Philippine Sea.

“We should prioritize the modernization of your sea and air assets. The DoTr’s support to your modernization plan manifests our solidarity to your noble cause of protecting our seas,” Bautista said during the DoTr-PCG senior leaders’ meeting.

“This is integral to fulfilling your other mandates, more so at any calculated response at the West Philippine Sea. The DoTr commits to provide the coast guard needed assistance to achieve zero casualty incident target,” he added.

Bautista emphasized the need for the PCG to evaluate its resources and strategize effectively to fulfill its mandate. He stressed the importance of having automatic and immediate emergency response plans to prevent maritime disasters.

During a meeting with PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan and other officials, they reviewed the status of modernization plans, maritime security, and ongoing issues in the West Philippine Sea.

PCG spokesperson Balilo recently acknowledged the lack of sophisticated equipment, including autonomous underwater vehicles for locating sunken ships. The PCG has relied on the Japanese Coast Guard for AUVs, notably for finding the MV Princess Empress, which sank carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil.