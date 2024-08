On Thursday, 15 August, 2024, MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes, alongside DPWH officials, led the early opening of the southbound Kamuning flyover, ahead of its scheduled October reopening. The flyover underwent major repairs to enhance its resilience against potential earthquakes. | Via Analy Labor









ANALY LABOR







ANALY LABOR







ANALY LABOR







ANALY LABOR







ANALY LABOR