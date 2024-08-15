Japan cancels flights, trains as another typhoon approaches

TOKYO (AFP) — Hundreds of Japanese flights and trains were canceled Thursday in the middle of a major holiday week as another typhoon roared towards the archipelago.

Days after tropical storm “Maria” dumped record rains, typhoon “Ampil” was set late Thursday to skirt the Tokyo region — home to almost 40 million people — and then churn up the Pacific coast on Friday and Saturday.

ANA canceled some 280 domestic flights due on Friday affecting more than 60,000 passengers, while Japan Airlines scrapped 191 domestic and 26 international services, hitting 38,600 customers.

Major parts of Japan’s network of bullet train services are also scheduled to be canceled on Friday — including the busy section between Tokyo and the central city of Nagoya.

“Ampil” — and “Maria” before it — comes as Japan marks the “obon” holiday week when millions return to their hometowns.

At 9 a.m., “Ampil” was 300 kilometers (kms) off the remote Pacific island of Chichijima, packing gusts up to 180 kms per hour.

Categorized as “strong,” “Ampil” — which means tamarind in Cambodia’s Khmer language — was forecast to head back out into the Pacific on Saturday and Sunday.

The weather agency warned residents of eastern regions of possible violent gusts, flooding, overflowing rivers and landslides.