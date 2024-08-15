France probes attack on Khelif

PARIS, France (AFP) — France has launched a cyberbullying probe following a complaint by Algerian Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif, who was at the center of a gender controversy at the Paris Olympic Games, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The investigation was opened Tuesday into “cyber harassment” following the high-profile gender row at the Games, the Paris public prosecutor’s office told AFP.

The athlete’s lawyer Nabil Boudi said last week that Khelif, 25, had filed a complaint for online harassment, calling it a “fight for justice.”

“The investigation will determine who was behind this misogynist, racist and sexist campaign, but will also have to concern itself with those who fed the online lynching,” he said at the time.

Khelif won the women’s 66-kilogram final against China’s Yang Liu in a unanimous points decision, having been the focus of intense scrutiny in the French capital during the Olympics.

Together with Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting, who won the 57-kg women’s final, Khelif was disqualified from last year’s world championships after they failed gender eligibility testing.

However, they were cleared to compete in Paris, setting the stage for one of the biggest controversies of the Games.

The International Boxing Association’s (IBA) Russian president Umar Kremlev has targeted both athletes, claiming that Khelif and Lin had undergone “genetic testing that shows that these are men.”

The IBA were responsible for the world championships in 2023 that Lin and Khelif were thrown out of, but the IOC cleared them to box in Paris.