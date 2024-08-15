Fil-Am swimmer makes heads turn

A Filipino-American scholar at the National Academy of Sports and a trio of foreign-based tankers made their presence felt at the start of the 50-meter (long course) National Sports Trials on Thursday at the Rizal Memorial Aquatics Center in Manila.

Riannah Chantelle Coleman clocked 33.96 seconds to break the Southeast Asian Age Group Qualifying Standard Time (QTS) for girls 14-15 50-meter breaststroke event and inch closer to a slot in the national squad.

A protegee of coach Dax Halili of Dax Swim Club, Coleman beat Krystal Ava David of Golden Sea Eagles (34.69 seconds) and Jamaica Enriquez of Pangasinan (35.62 seconds) in this event backed by Speedo, Pocari Sweat and the Philippine Sports Commission.

“It feels so amazing because I sacrificed so much for this moment,” the 15-year-old Coleman said.

“I wake up at 2 am every day to practice before going to school, there’s so much pressure on me but surprisingly I made it and I am so very happy with the results.”

Meanwhile, Gian Santos, who is based in Rancho Santa Margarita in California, shared the limelight after topping the boys 16-18 400-meter freestyle after posting four minutes and 1.26 seconds, which is almost six seconds better than the 4:07.74 QTS for his age group.

He beat the promising Davaoeño Paolo Miguel Labanon of Rasa Wave (4:07.79 seconds) and Anton Della of La Union (4:17.70 seconds).

Another Fil-Am in Jaydison Dacuycuy and Fil-Mongolian Enkmend Enkhmend also broke the QTS (30.72) in the boys 14-15 50-m breaststroke as they clocked 30.39 seconds and 30.60 seconds, respectively, while Sebastian Marcelo finished third at 30.94.