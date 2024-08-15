DoH warns vs mpox

The Department of Health (DoH) on Thursday urged the public to stay vigilant following the World Health Organization's (WHO) declaration of mpox as a global public health emergency for the second time since 2022.

This declaration came after an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has spread to neighboring countries.

DoH Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo explained during a televised briefing, "The WHO declared this a public health emergency of international concern to prevent the spread beyond the affected areas. The global aim is to contain it within the outbreak zones."

He emphasized the importance of international cooperation, stating, "Countries need to unite in supporting efforts in the African continent."

Domingo advised the public to remain alert but not overly anxious. "We need to be cautious and informed about how to prevent infection. Proper vigilance helps us avoid getting infected and ensures we take necessary precautions."

He also reassured that the Bureau of Quarantine is closely monitoring the situation. "Travelers from Africa, as well as those heading to Africa, may be subject to additional questions or interviews to ensure proper precautions are taken," Domingo added.

To prevent infection, Domingo recommended observing good hygiene practices, including handwashing and wearing masks when traveling.

The current total of mpox cases in the country stands at nine, with four cases detected in 2022 and five reported last year. According to CDC data as of 4 August there have been 38,465 mpox cases and 1,456 deaths in Africa since January 2022.

Mpox is a viral zoonotic infection transmitted through close contact, causing rashes, flu-like symptoms, and pus-filled lesions.