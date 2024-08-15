DNA Database Act okayed on 2nd reading

The Senate on Tuesday approved on second reading the PNP Forensic DNA Database Act, a measure championed by Senator Christopher “Bong” Go.

Sponsored by Senator Ronald dela Rosa, Senate Bill 2474 seeks to establish a comprehensive DNA database to enhance the forensic capabilities of the Philippine National Police (PNP), accelerating the resolution of criminal cases and strengthening national peace and order.

During the discussion, Go recalled the Duterte administration’s strong support for law enforcement, including significant salary increases for uniformed personnel. He stressed the importance of continued legislative backing to effectively empower police operations.

“Mr. President, as you know, during former President Duterte’s time, and even during your tenure as Chief of Police, we fully supported our police force,” Go said, emphasizing the need for ongoing support. “In fact, in 2018, we fought for and succeeded in doubling the salaries of uniformed personnel. We must continue to support our police to ensure they can effectively combat crime.”

The senators delved into the technical aspects of the proposed DNA database, which mandates the collection of DNA samples from convicted individuals, those with pending criminal cases, and members of law enforcement and the armed forces. Go questioned how the database would improve upon past methods and aid the PNP.

Dela Rosa highlighted the database's objectives: enabling comparative searches, deterring criminals, and expediting suspect identification. The national DNA database is expected to streamline investigations by matching DNA from crime scenes to database profiles, enhancing both the accuracy of criminal justice and the efficiency of forensic processes.

“Creating this database is crucial. It significantly supports our police in maintaining peace and solving crimes,” Go said, underscoring the database’s role in modernizing forensic investigations.