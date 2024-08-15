Digital wallet launched empowering MSMEs

Paymongo seeks to provide micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with bigger options and support through a new electronic wallet.

PayMongo CEO Jojo Malolos said the Paymongo Wallet is designed to make digital transactions easier for MSMEs.

Malolos said PayMongo Wallet is set to revolutionize digital financial transactions for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the Philippines, offering a seamless, secure and inclusive solution.

“PayMongo Wallet streamlines online business operations and enhances financial management, helping Filipino SMEs thrive in the digital age,” Malolos said.

Malolos explained in a market where SMEs dominate, the PayMongo Wallet is designed to support enterprises as they adapt to an evolving digital economy.

“Our goal is to help SMEs stay competitive in a digital-first world,” Malolos added.

Malolos said the PayMongo Wallet is a game changer for local businesses. “In today’s digital age, having smooth and secure financial transactions is a must for any business. It’s not just about convenience; it’s about creating a better experience for both merchants and their customers while ensuring top-notch online security,” Malolos revealed.

Key features of the service include Cash Flow Management, Transaction Tracking, Faster Payouts and Flexible Platform integrations.

For Cash Flow Management, Malolos said that to efficiently manage finances, whether cashing in or sending money to any bank.

“This feature streamlines fund management,” Malolos said.

Malolos highlighted the Transaction Tracking feature, which provides SMEs with a centralized view of all financial transactions, essential for audits and accounting. “Every transaction is documented, making it easy for businesses to stay on top of their finances,” Malolos revealed.

Another feature is Faster Payouts, which receive payouts quicker, bypassing traditional clearing schedules, according to Malolos. “This ensures quicker access to funds, which is crucial for smooth operations,” Malolos explained.

Malolos also emphasized that the PayMongo Wallet has a Flexible Platform Integration, which offers a robust API that integrates seamlessly with merchants’ platforms, providing a customizable and scalable financial tool. “Whether you need a disbursement solution or a wallet, PayMongo can adapt to your specific needs, offering a customizable and scalable financial tool,” Malolos said.

PayMongo co-founder and chairperson Luis Sia said that PayMongo has reinforced the security of its platform to safeguard business finances as it adheres to stringent security standards of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, including PCI-DSS and SOC2 compliance.