SOCIAL SET

60 years of pure joy

Agile Zamora

There’s nothing like the joy of connection, which is why we love parties!

Our fabulous birthday girl, Joy Wambangco Rustia, knows this all too well. To celebrate turning 60 years young, Joy took us to Vintage Old New York. Nothing says glamour quite like the city that never sleeps, and no one was sleeping at this party. Shangri-La BGC’s Main Ballroom was glittering with chic guests all dressed in black and gray.

BIRTHDAY celebrator Joy Rustia with hubby Joel and daughters Tara, Keana and Gilly.
BIRTHDAY celebrator Joy Rustia with hubby Joel and daughters Tara, Keana and Gilly.Photographs by agile zamora for the daily tribune
Joy Rustia and the columnist.
Joy Rustia and the columnist.
Alice Samson, Chuchi Villar and NingNing de Ocampo.
Alice Samson, Chuchi Villar and NingNing de Ocampo.
APL.DE.AP
APL.DE.AP
Brenda Ngo and Bong Prada Lim.
Brenda Ngo and Bong Prada Lim.
Carlo Rojas, Consul Amelia Ablaza, Czarina Syquia and Jun Ablaza.
Carlo Rojas, Consul Amelia Ablaza, Czarina Syquia and Jun Ablaza.
Consul Agnes Huibonhoa, Mia Borromeo, Frannie Jacinto and Margie Moran.
Consul Agnes Huibonhoa, Mia Borromeo, Frannie Jacinto and Margie Moran.
Dong Ronquillo, Carla Larrazabal and Jennifer Que Viloria.
Dong Ronquillo, Carla Larrazabal and Jennifer Que Viloria.

We were greeted by a cocktail area draped in red velvet, with dreamy melodies from a saxophonist playing within a crystal bubble. Talk about setting the tone of luxury! An overflowing grazing table drew us in further, inviting us to sip on wine and champagne while enjoying these tasty accompaniments and chatting with familiar faces.

And that was just the appetizer of the night. The real celebration began when they opened the ballroom doors, revealing a grand tunnel that led to the main party area. Chandeliers, vintage décor and a baby grand piano added a sense of grandeur to the space.

Duday and Noel Tuazon.
Duday and Noel Tuazon.
Elizabeth Ventura
Elizabeth Ventura
Gracie Go and Susan Joven.
Gracie Go and Susan Joven.
Hera Geriene, Michelle and Ariel Arce.
Hera Geriene, Michelle and Ariel Arce.
Jennifer Sarmiento, Mags Cue and Susan Campos.
Jennifer Sarmiento, Mags Cue and Susan Campos.
Joel del Prado
Joel del Prado
John Estrada, Priscilla Estrada, Mich Ongpauco and Kim Pabon.
John Estrada, Priscilla Estrada, Mich Ongpauco and Kim Pabon.
John Gaddi, Nini Licaros, Sonny Tanchanco and Carmi Martin.
John Gaddi, Nini Licaros, Sonny Tanchanco and Carmi Martin.

The birthday girl looked fabulous, with larger-than-life photographs showcasing her ageless beauty and style. For entertainment, Joy blew us away with world-class talent. Her three beautiful daughters sang a medley of “Empire State of Mind” and “New York State of Mind” in line with the theme. We also witnessed a stunning rendition of “Follow Your Road” by the iconic Zsa Zsa Padilla. For the grand finale, the one and only Apl.de.Ap from Black Eyed Peas joined the birthday girl, getting everyone on their feet.

This night was something else. It’s another core memory added to a lifetime filled with many great ones. Here’s to more years of love, laughter and dancing! Cheers to Joy!Mario Katigbak and Angola Consul Helen Ong.

Joy Melendrez and Crystal Jacinto.
Joy Melendrez and Crystal Jacinto.
Jun Wambangco, Jose Wambangco, Jr. and Evelyn Wambangco.
Jun Wambangco, Jose Wambangco, Jr. and Evelyn Wambangco.
Mario Katigbak and Angola Consul Helen Ong.
Mario Katigbak and Angola Consul Helen Ong.
Philip Cruz and Bobby Alvarez.
Philip Cruz and Bobby Alvarez.
Rupert Jacinto, Dean Deaker and David Lim.
Rupert Jacinto, Dean Deaker and David Lim.
Tiffany Cuña and Noel Oñate.
Tiffany Cuña and Noel Oñate.
Tokie Tantoco Enriquez and Renato Enriquez.
Tokie Tantoco Enriquez and Renato Enriquez.
Yoli Ayson and Beging Soriano.
Yoli Ayson and Beging Soriano.
Zsa Zsa Padilla
Zsa Zsa Padilla
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph