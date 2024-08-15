60 years of pure joy

There’s nothing like the joy of connection, which is why we love parties!

Our fabulous birthday girl, Joy Wambangco Rustia, knows this all too well. To celebrate turning 60 years young, Joy took us to Vintage Old New York. Nothing says glamour quite like the city that never sleeps, and no one was sleeping at this party. Shangri-La BGC’s Main Ballroom was glittering with chic guests all dressed in black and gray.