60 years of pure joy

There’s nothing like the joy of connection, which is why we love parties!
Our fabulous birthday girl, Joy Wambangco Rustia, knows this all too well. To celebrate turning 60 years young, Joy took us to Vintage Old New York. Nothing says glamour quite like the city that never sleeps, and no one was sleeping at this party. Shangri-La BGC’s Main Ballroom was glittering with chic guests all dressed in black and gray.
We were greeted by a cocktail area draped in red velvet, with dreamy melodies from a saxophonist playing within a crystal bubble. Talk about setting the tone of luxury! An overflowing grazing table drew us in further, inviting us to sip on wine and champagne while enjoying these tasty accompaniments and chatting with familiar faces.
And that was just the appetizer of the night. The real celebration began when they opened the ballroom doors, revealing a grand tunnel that led to the main party area. Chandeliers, vintage décor and a baby grand piano added a sense of grandeur to the space.
The birthday girl looked fabulous, with larger-than-life photographs showcasing her ageless beauty and style. For entertainment, Joy blew us away with world-class talent. Her three beautiful daughters sang a medley of “Empire State of Mind” and “New York State of Mind” in line with the theme. We also witnessed a stunning rendition of “Follow Your Road” by the iconic Zsa Zsa Padilla. For the grand finale, the one and only Apl.de.Ap from Black Eyed Peas joined the birthday girl, getting everyone on their feet.
This night was something else. It’s another core memory added to a lifetime filled with many great ones. Here’s to more years of love, laughter and dancing! Cheers to Joy!Mario Katigbak and Angola Consul Helen Ong.